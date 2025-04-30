Four-legged friends on parade for Fun Dog Show in Greenfield

FOUR-LEGGED friends of all breeds, colours and sizes will be strutting their stuff as Greenfield’s Fun Dog Show and Craft Fair returns.

The event will be hosted by Greenfield Dog Club at their base on Chew Valley Road (opposite The Kingfisher pub) on Sunday, May 11 from 11am to 3pm (gates open 10am).

Classes for the Dog Show include Puppy Love, Goldie Oldie, Waggiest Tail, Top Rescue Story, Fancy Dress with a VE Day theme, and lots more.

Also available will be refreshments, a fun rally and fun agility, exhibitions, games, a tombola, and more than 20 stalls selling cakes, crafts and healthy dog treats.

There will also be representatives from Dogs Trust and Guide Dogs, and photo sessions to capture the day.

Greenfield Dog Club, formerly Northern Alsatian and All Breeds Training Club Society, started as a small club in 1928 at Keb Lane and then moved to Middleton Junction in 1964 and Greenfield in 1974.

Its goal is to promote and advance responsible pet ownership and training for the dogs.

