‘Bumper crop’ of results at Beech House

PUPILS at Beech House are celebrating a ‘bumper crop’ of GCSE results despite not sitting any exams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Sartain, Principal at the Rochdale-based school, said: “Year 11 sat their GCSE English Literature, English Language and Foundation Mathematics in January.

“Their results boded well for the summer, with the school expecting a ‘bumper crop’ of results.

“As nobody could predict, this turned out to be the only formal GCSE examinations Year 11 would sit.

“In English 24 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 9 and 77 per cent achieved a grade 7 or above. The pass rate at grade 5 or above in English was 94 per cent.

“All the pupils were entered at the Foundation Level in Mathematics, with 69 per cent obtaining a grade 4 or 5.

“These achievements were backed up by the teacher assessments in the summer.

“Special mention should go to the two head girls Nicole Healey and Ella Raw, who achieved five grade 9s. Omar Afzal also deserves a mention for his four grade 9s.”

