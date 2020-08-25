Diggle’s Macmillan coffee morning cancelled but charity support continues

YOU might not be able to raise a mug at Diggle’s popular annual coffee morning this year but organisers are calling for support to still raise much-needed funds for Macmillan.

The events at Diggle Band Club are organised by fundraising stalwart Margaret Hardy and her daughters Paula, Karen and Linda as part of the Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning initiative.

They have raised £20,344 for Macmillan Cancer Support over 15 years, with the events’ treats including refreshments, stalls, a tombola, raffle and ‘guess the weight of the cake’.

But the coffee morning will not take place this September following the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the organisers are asking for donations so they can still support the charity, which provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

They said: “We’re unable to hold Diggle’s annual Coffee Morning this September as we cannot compromise our volunteers’ or supporters’ health and well-being in these uncertain times.

“We can’t let the date go unnoticed though and are asking for donations to make up our fundraising shortfall.

“We have a donation page set up on Facebook. Please contact us via email at diggleheywood@gmail.com or call 07793 392584 or 07877 745467 for further details.

“The need for Macmillan support is as vital as ever in these difficult times. Please help us to help Macmillan.”

World’s Biggest Coffee Morning events are held nationwide every September, with this year marking 30 years of the initiative.

Many events are still scheduled to take place on Friday, September 25 in line with social distancing guidelines.

Jane Melvin, Macmillan Head of Partnerships North and North West England, said: “We are encouraging people to get involved whenever and wherever they can by hosting a virtual or socially distanced event. Nothing stops a Macmillan Coffee Morning!

“Before Covid-19, many patients told Macmillan being diagnosed with cancer and going through treatment was the scariest thing that they could imagine.

These anxieties and concerns have not gone away during the pandemic – they’ve been made worse.

“Macmillan is doing everything we can to offer medical, emotional and financial support to people living with cancer and our work is almost entirely funded by donations.

“Every penny raised by coffee mornings helps Macmillan to provide this support, which is needed now more than ever before.”

Find out more or sign up now online: macmillan.org.uk/coffee

For support, information, or just a chat, call Macmillan free on

0808 808 0000 or visit macmillan.org.uk

