Bumper prizes for winners and museum thanks to 200+ Club lottery

THERE were bumper prizes for Saddleworth Museum’s lottery winners as well as its own funds as more than 200 numbers were bought for the monthly draw in November.

The draw for the lottery, known as the 200+ Club, is made on the second Wednesday of every month, with 50 per cent of the funds going to the museum and 50 per cent paid out in prize money.

Charlie Middlewood, on behalf of the Friends and Museum Committees, said: “We want to thank all those who bought a number in our monthly 200+ Club lottery last month.

“We sold more than 200 numbers so the prize winners are collecting more than expected.”

The funds raised for the museum are more vital than ever as its premises in Uppermill have been closed since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charlie added: “To existing members who did not win this time, all your numbers go into the next nine draws, plus the bonus one at Easter, so there is still plenty of time for you to win.”

The next winners will be revealed on Wednesday, December 9. Anyone wishing to buy a number can do so (valid for December to August 2021 plus the bonus draw at Easter) for £9 per number.

To take part, go online: www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/product/joining-our-200-club-monthly-lottery. Alternatively, email friends@saddleworhmuseum.co.uk or write to The 200+ Club, c/o Saddleworth Museum, High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS.

As a registered charity, the museum has had to come up with innovative ways to raise money and stay connected with the community during lockdown and its closure.

Charlie commented: “Our online shop was launched in October and is receiving orders, especially for those special gift ideas unique to the museum, many with Saddleworth themes.

“We have had to develop our range to meet demand and we may even need to issue a new version of our brochure.”

Meanwhile, the museum is collaborating with the Saddleworth Group of Artists for their Winter Exhibition 2020-2021, starting on Saturday, November 28. It will last six to seven weeks and is likely to be online this year.

And as Christmas draws near, the museum is planning to bring some festive cheer – in whatever alternative ways it can.

Charlie explained: “Since the museum sees no opportunity to have its normal Santa this year, one of our volunteers is currently constructing a grotto in the front window of the museum, which, at the very least, may bring some festive cheer to passers-by.

“Currently, we do not know what else we can arrange. We are planning everything from a stuffed Santa in the chair through to the real thing and an appointment to collect a present from reception to an appointment ‘walk by’ inside.”

To find out more about the museum, or to browse their online shop visit their website www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk or their Facebook page.

Or to obtain an electronic or paper brochure and order form, email sales@saddleworthmuseum.co.uk or write to: Sales, c/o Saddleworth Museum, High Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth, OL3 6HS.

