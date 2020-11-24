Cakes and Kevin the Carrot: Saddleworth family set up virtual fundraising for charity close to their hearts

A COURAGEOUS Saddleworth lady is determined the Covid-19 pandemic will not stop her raising money for a charity close to her heart to research a rare neurological condition.

Suzanne Bradshaw, from Diggle, has been left paralysed and confined to a wheelchair by Transverse Myelitis, a crippling disorder which horizontally inflames the spinal cord.

But supported by daughter Amy Hamilton, Suzanne is raising money for the Transverse Myelitis Society for research into the condition and to provide physiotherapy for children suffering from it.

The pair were due to take their turn hosting a monthly coffee morning at Kiln Green Church in Diggle, linked with St Chads Church ‘Away Giving’ events at the Parish Centre, Uppermill.

Due to the lockdown, they have instead organised a unique virtual fundraising ‘bakeless’ bake sale so people can donate a monetary amount for the cost of ingredients needed to make any type of cake.

Anyone who donates will also have their name placed in a draw taking place in early December for the chance to win an original watercolour of ‘A Rare Hare’ painted by Suzanne. To donate and enter the draw, call Suzanne: 07733 335784.

Meantime, Caroline Tamworth, one of the Bradshaw family friends, is hosting a raffle to win a much sought-after 2020 Aldi Giant Kevin the Carrot.

Tickets cost £1 and the raffle will be drawn electronically on Wednesday, December 2. All proceeds will go to the Transverse Myelitis Society.

You can buy as many numbers as you like but, due to Kevin’s size, you must be able to collect him from Uppermill or Caroline can drop him off in the Saddleworth area.

If you would like to buy a number send Caroline Tamworth a message on social media.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

