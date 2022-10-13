Bundy brothers rising stars in triathlon

THE Bundy brothers from Delph continue to make great strides in the world of triathlon.

Alfie and Oscar were named in the North West triathlon team for the British inter-regional finals at Sunderland.

Unfortunately, Alfie, 14, did not get to race. He was due to take part in the relays but there were logistical issues which meant it did not happen.

However, after his strong performances throughout the year, Alfie, a pupil at Delph Primary, has been offered a trial for the North West triathlon academy which is the first ladder on the GB pathway for talented young athletes.

Oscar, 10, however, had three races over the two days comprising an individual aquathon heat and final on the Saturday and a mixed relay triathlon team on the Sunday.

It was very early Saturday morning for his aquathon heat which comprised a 300m sea swim and a 1,200m run.

The sea swim was tough, but he ran brilliantly to earn a place in the B final a few hours later.

He swam much better in the final and had an even better run finishing 44th, a great result as he was the youngest competitor in the race and up against the best young triathletes in the country.

Sunday was a mixed relay race comprising a 150m sea swim, 3,000m bike and a 1,600m run.

Oscar, a pupil at Saddleworth School, led his relay team with his first goal to not be last out of the swim and he delivered that. He had a slight hiccup getting his wetsuit off and came out of transition and onto the bike in last place. He cycled really well catching up three places and then had one of the fastest runs of any competitor in the relays making up four more places to give his team a great start in the race.

It was a brilliant experience for both the boys and overall the North West finished 10th out of 14, improving on last year’s 14th.

The brothers are members of Rochdale Triathlon Club where father Mike is a member.

They attend Salford Harriers where they train three or four times each week on track, trails or hills.

The boys are members of Saddleworth Swimming Club and also swim with Rochdale Triathlon Club while they fit in bike training whenever they can and often use a cycling training App.

They also have local links to the Uppermill Junior Parkrun, both running and volunteering,

Alfie and Oscar also enjoy fell running and are both currently high in the standings in the Junior English Fell Running Championships.

Alfie recently represented Greater Manchester at the inter-counties fell race where he was seventh individually while Oscar is not eligible for a county vest yet due to his age, but no doubt will do when the time comes.

