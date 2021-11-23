Business boost thanks to first Oldham Expo

THE date is already in the diary for the next Oldham Expo event after the successful debut took place in October – despite being cancelled twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of people streamed through the doors of Oldham Event Centre, at Boundary Park, to see the 30 businesses showcasing their products and services.

There was everything on display from solicitors and mortgage services to breweries and the award-winning Saddleworth Independent.

The one-day exhibition, organised by Richard Taylor of All About Oldham, was created to promote and connect local businesses to retail and trade visitors and aid their recovery after the pandemic.

And he was so delighted with the success of the event, sponsored by O’Donnell Solicitors, that the next is already planned for Thursday, March 24, 2022 (10am-4pm).

Richard said: “The event was originally due to take place in March 2020 but then Covid pulled the rug from under everybody’s feet.

“It was rearranged to September last year but then cancelled again – so I’m delighted we’ve finally managed to go ahead.

“The feedback from the day from businesses and visitors has been fantastic and the day seems to have been a great success for all involved.

“Many of the businesses have already signed up to exhibit at next year’s event and we look forward to welcoming them back, along with some new faces.

“It will be a great opportunity to meet a variety of local companies in a welcoming and friendly atmosphere again.”

• Visit www.oldhamexpo.co.uk for more information and to find out how to take part in the next event.

