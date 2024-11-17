Busy Christmas schedule for Oldham Choir

A FESTIVE line-up of concerts and events is on the calendar for Oldham Choir.

The choir is privileged to take part in this year’s Christmas Tree Festival at Oldham Parish Church on Rock Street on Sunday, December 8 from 12.30pm (free entrance).

They will perform a programme of new songs and old favourites, as well as some solo items, led by conductor Dorian Kelly.

Then on Sunday, December 15 they present their Christmas Concert at Mossley Methodist Church, starting at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £8.

Find out more about Oldham Choir and their events on their Facebook page or their website.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

