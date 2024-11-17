Saddleworth MP hopes to help end violence against women and girls

SADDLEWORTH’S MP is to host an online event that will discuss critical steps towards ending violence against females.

As part of the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls, Debbie Abrahams will seek views from people on Friday, November 22 at 3pm as resolutions, both locally and internationally, are sought.

According to Greater Manchester Police data, there were more than 6,000 reported cases of domestic abuse in Oldham last year alone, with cases accounting for a substantial percentage of overall crime.

Women and girls are disproportionately affected, making up about 85 per cent of victims.

Local agencies report more than 30 per cent of incidents involve repeat offences.

National data reveals between two and three women are murdered every week by their partners or ex-partners.

Globally, nearly one in three women and girls experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

Additionally, only half of women who are married or in a union worldwide freely make decisions about sexual relations, contraceptive use, and health care.

Nearly 75 per cent of all human trafficking victims globally are women and girls and Ms Abrahams believes those statistics highlight the critical importance of resources, public awareness and support networks to help those affected by domestic abuse and create safer communities in Oldham.

And she has called on people to log on and join parliamentarians, international activists, experts, local campaigners and constituents from Oldham and Saddleworth to discuss ways of addressing the problem.

She said: “Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for me. We all deserve to live free from fear and harm.

“This commitment goes beyond our local communities and speaks to the core of international peace and security.

“When women are safe, empowered, and able to thrive without the threat of violence, entire societies become more stable and resilient.

“Promoting gender equality and ending violence against women are not only moral imperatives but essential steps towards building lasting global peace.

“Through international collaboration, we can support efforts to protect women’s rights and foster a more peaceful, equitable world where every individual can reach their full potential.

“This is an event for anyone – women and men – who want to stop this violence. I do hope constituents from across Oldham East and Saddleworth will attend this online event and hear about what they can do to make a difference, so please do get in touch.”

*TO REGISTER for this virtual event, you can email abrahamsd@parliament.uk with your full name and email address.

