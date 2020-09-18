By Royal appointment-Roger’s old car and former Museum exhibit to be auctioned

A VEHICLE from a bygone era, once driven by one of Saddleworth’s best known figures, goes under the hammer on Saturday.

And the AC 12 horsepower ‘Royal’ two-seater with dickey- previously owned by Roger Tanner- was once displayed at the museum in Uppermill he founded.

Roger, who celebrates his 99th birthday in January, was already three years old when this particular Royal slipped into gear 95 years ago.

Manufactured in Surrey by AC Cars Ltd and first registered in North Yorkshire on March 24, 1925 it carries a dashboard supplier’s plate from A U Greer of Northallerton.

The Royal eventually came into keen car collector Roger’s possession and judging by its logbook history he clearly had some affection for it.

Auctioneer Richard Edmonds told the Independent: “Roger’s details are entered three times. So, he obviously bought and sold the car three on three occasions.”

The car is being sold by its present Kent based owner. An estimate of £10-£12K has been put on the Royal manufactured by AC Cars Ltd. of Ferry Works, Thames Ditton.

The company was headed by pioneer motorist, racing driver and self-publicist, S F Edge, from 1921 to 1929.

The car comes in cream and black livery and retains its original red upholstery.

It also has hood and side screens, CAV lighting, running board-mounted Klaxon and spare wheel.

“The lady is a big car collector but is trying to thin out the collection” added Richard. Roger’s own collection was auctioned at Bonham’s a number of years ago.

Roger, who still lives in Greenfield, was president of Greenfield cricket club for nearly 60 years.

The mill owning Tanner family had links back with the Saddleworth and District League more than 100 years.

Roger’s uncles, Harold and Gilbert Tanner, who gave the Tanner Cup to the league with the knockout launched in 1925-the same year as the Royal took to England’s largely traffic free roads.

To view the auction and see the lot listed as 713 visit https://www.the-saleroom.com/en-gb/auction-catalogues/richard-edmonds-auctions/catalogue-id-ibri10068/lot-eb87df7f-2844-4048-9862-ac37009dfda7

