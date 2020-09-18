Franky says…..Fine Buys is closing down. End of era for village shop

A FIXTURE of Uppermill High Street for nearly quarter of a century is preparing to close its doors for the final time.

In total, Frank and Doreen Bradbury have served customers in the village for 32 years.

But on October 21, 2020, the couple will open for ‘fine buys’ for a final time before shutting up their popular emporium for a well-earned retirement.

“I am 74 now so I think I deserve a bit of a rest,” said Frank, who put the ‘Franky’ into Franky Fine Buys.

“But I will miss the banter and the people. I am not sure what I will be doing – any ideas?” he wisecracked.

“Spending more time with the grandchildren,” said wife Doreen, who like Frank is originally from Ardwick but very much now adopted Saddleworthians.

They first set up shop in Court Street and spent 10 years in the premises before opening on High Street in what was Arnold Fielding bookmakers.

In a previous life, the building was the Bridge Inn pub (at one time the British Queen).

Now, as they call time on their retail career, Frank says the response to news of the shop’s closure has touched him and Doreen.

“We have been taken aback by the niceness of people and pleasantness of the comments,” he said. “Just lovely.”

A steady procession of socially distanced customers visited the store, offering kind words as they chose purchases from the myriad available.

One said: “I am very happy for you but sad at the same time. You will be certainly missed by myself and the grandchildren.”

“Best shop in Uppermill,” said another.

So just how many different items do you sell? we asked. “Hundreds?

“Probably, a couple of thousand,” added Frank.

Indeed, where else can you buy an LED wine glass? Cheers Frank and Doreen – here’s to a happy retirement.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

