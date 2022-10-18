By the left, quick march: Grenadier Guards return to Saddleworth

THE world-famous Regimental Band of the Grenadier Guards return to Saddleworth this month for a sell-out concert and free public event.

Thousands lined Uppermill High Street to watch the Guards march and perform in 2019 and large crowds are again expected for the 2022 comeback on Friday, October 21.

The Grenadier Guards during their visit in 2019; left, with Garrath Beckwith The Grenadier Guards during their visit in 2019; left, with Garrath Beckwith The Grenadier Guards during their visit in 2019

A day earlier, they will be joined by guest soloist Matt Lewis (principal trombone with the BBC Concert Orchestra), for a concert at Saddleworth School with the School’s brass band. They will also provide workshops for students.

The events have been made possible by Garrath Beckwith, Saddleworth School’s head of music.

“This project has again been enjoyable to plan for Saddleworth,” said Garrath.

“The music department at Saddleworth School have a special relationship with the Band of the Grenadier Guards.

“We are delighted to welcome them to the new Saddleworth School and the Saddleworth area once again.

“The aim of this visit is to provide students opportunity to learn from and perform with world class musicians.

“They will inspire and engage them musically as we believe having first hand access to musicians of this quality is hugely important to the development of our young musicians.

“The visit is also a tremendous opportunity for the Saddleworth community to come together and share a morning of special music making in Uppermill.

“The Guards are keen to parade and perform for the masses again following the incredible reception they received during their last visit before the pandemic.”

Ticket holders for the School concert will be required to provide name and show email confirmation on the door. There will be no tickets available on the night. Parking is also limited and available on a first come served basis.

Friday’s parade will start at 11am from Court Street. The band will parade up and down High Street, before heading to King George V playing fields to perform a 25-30 minute practice block outdoor performance.

In the event of bad weather, the Uppermill performance may be cancelled so check the forecast.

• Stewards are needed to help at the Grenadier Guards’ parade in Uppermill on Friday. Anyone able to volunteer can turn up on the day at 10am at the Civic Hall, with the parade starting at 11am and expected to finish by 12noon.

