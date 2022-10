ANYONE interested in nature and art can find out more and see an exhibition of new paintings and drawings by Saddleworth-based artist Diana Terry in Uppermill.

The event is being held at Saddleworth Museum and Art Gallery on the high street on Saturday, October 29 from 2pm-4pm.

Diana’s paintings and prints are about the landscape, considering the narrative between humanity and the natural environment.

Find out more about her work on her website: www.diterry.com

