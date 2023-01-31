Cadets flying high with computer award

AIR cadets are flying high after being told they will receive new computers from local councillors.

The 2200 (Oldham) Squadron Air Training Corps, based at Wellyhole Street in Lees, will benefit from the technology after a successful bid to the town’s Local Improvement Fund by councillors.

They will enable the volunteers at the Squadron to better deliver the vast range of training they give to the cadets, which includes the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, leadership skills and radio communications.

And Flight Lieutenant Joe Lord, the OC (Officer Commanding) for the squadron, could not play down how important they will be.

He said: “Getting this grant is amazing. We train cadets to succeed in many areas; providing them with skills to support our local community, and developing them both for the world of work and further education.

“These computers will help us to continue delivering this training at a high level. The skills developed through the RAF air cadet scheme provide young people with a reason to focus their energies into something productive and worthwhile.”

The grant is one of three delivered to groups in the area by the three councillors for Saddleworth West and Lees – who also successfully applied for grants for classes at the Lees Ecohub and an outdoor play space at the Springhead Community Centre.

Councillor Alicia Marland said: “I met Joe at the Remembrance service in November, where the cadets did themselves and our community proud.

“We recently got the opportunity to visit the squadron, and saw first hand what an amazing job the volunteers do for the cadets. I’m proud that we’ve been able to give a helping hand to make that job a little easier, and go a little further.

“So much of being a local councillor is about building our community, and this is a perfect example of how we can work together with local groups, and take pride in the fantastic people that live here.”

