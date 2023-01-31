Footballers still have the Upper hand as they sit top of the league

UPPERMILL FC are still on course for glory in their centenary year after another win.

But they will have to set up a Manchester League title charge on the road as their next scheduled home fixture is not until Saturday, March 18.

Two goals from Liam Wood and another from Andy Bainbridge secured a 3-2 win for the Churchill Playing Fields-based outfit, playing in red, at Moorside Rangers.

That leaves them one point clear of Hindsford AFC at the top pf the Premier Division table.

But February’s league games see them head to Heyside before travelling to face Walshaw Sports in a huge encounter.

The Bury-based outfit is only four points behind Uppermill but they have four games in hand.

On the Moorside win, an Uppermill FC spokesman said: “It was a hard fought game played in good spirits and respect.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

