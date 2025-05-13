Café occupier sought as former Greenfield toilet bock close to conversion

A FORMER toilet block in Greenfield will soon be ready to go as a café – all it needs is someone to take it on.

Planning permission to demolish part of the structure at the roundabout where Chew Valley Road, Manchester Road and Holmfirth Road converge and rebuild it was granted in 2022.

Now work is approaching completion, a tenant is being sought for the building – called Step by Step on an artist’s impression – with a date of the end of July pencilled in for them to move in.

The building, which can operate as a café between 7.30am and 5.30pm, is available for rent at £1,650 per month, with a fit out potentially up for negotiation.

And according to its listing, its location is its selling point as it is ‘providing a fantastic business opportunity with a huge amount of footfall within the area.’

It adds: “Having undergone major works to a high standard providing a ready to fit out space covering an area of 758 square feet with additional outdoor area perfect for dining.

“We expect the property to be ready to take over from end of July.”

John Metcalfe, of Uppermill, was allowed to demolish part of the structure and rebuild it into a single-storey unit by the Oldham borough authority, even though Saddleworth Parish Council objected.

Documents supporting the application stated: “The proposed development contributes to delivering sustainable development.

“It proposes the reuse of a vacant building which is at risk of becoming derelict and falling into further disrepair in order to a provide a facility that will allow a new local business to emerge within the village.

“There are no adverse impacts associated with the proposed development.

“Rather there are significant benefits, especially the delivery of a new local business within the village.”

Parish Councillors opposed the plan because of the existing amount of traffic at the roundabout.