Toilet block to become café despite earlier opposition

A DERELICT toilet block will be turned into a café after planning permission was granted, despite earlier opposition from Saddleworth Parish Council.

John Metcalfe has been allowed to demolish part of the structure on Manchester Road in Greenfield and rebuild it into a single-storey unit by the Oldham borough authority.

However, the business cannot open for longer than 7.30am until 5.30pm and no amplified music can be played in an external seating area ‘to safeguard the amenity of neighbouring dwellings.’

Mr Metcalfe, of Uppermill, first lodged his application to Oldham Council in April last year and it was approved on March 30.

The business, called Step By Step in an artist’s impression, will serve coffee, sandwiches, snacks and other refreshments.

Saddleworth Parish Councillors expressed opposition to the plan because of the existing amount of traffic on the roundabout, which sees Manchester Road, Holmfirth Road and Chew Valley Road converge.

Persistent issues with parking in Greenfield, relating to the nearby Dovestone Reservoir, were also mentioned.

However, documents supporting the proposal state: “The proposed development contributes to delivering sustainable development.

“It proposes the reuse of a vacant building which is at risk of becoming derelict and falling into further disrepair in order to a provide a facility that will allow a new local business to emerge within the village.

“There are no adverse impacts associated with the proposed development.



“Rather there are significant benefits, especially the delivery of a new local business within the village.”

No-one objected to the scheme but concern was raised by a member of the public, who said:

“The pavement here is very narrow, the council should widen this to allow for queuing/distancing to support this new business.

“This would be appropriate given the new speed restrictions.”

Another simply added: “This will be a lovely addition to the neighbourhood.”

As long ago as 2015 Mr Metcalfe’s wife Caroline detailed the proposals, saying: “It will be a cafe for locals to use as well as people heading up to and back from Dovestone and the moors.

“The plan is to provide picnics and for staff to be able to point out popular walks for visitors.”

And the Oldham Council decision notice, signed by Emma Barton, states: “The development must be begun not later than the expiry of three years beginning with the date of this permission.

“No amplified music shall be played at any time within the external seating area.

“The cafe shall not be open to the public at any time except between 7.30am and 5.30pm.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

