Pasture on Mossley/Saddleworth border to be turned into dog walking field

By George Lythgoe, Local Democracy Reporting Service

A PASTURE which stands on the border between Mossley and Saddleworth can be turned into an area where people book slots to walk their dogs.

The vacant grassland between Quick Road and Strawberry Lane – where the town meets Lydgate – will be specially designed to ‘provide an attractive, safe and secure environment’ for dog walkers.

And Tameside Council has given Doug Kenny’s proposal the go ahead after no reasons were found to refuse it.

According to documents supporting the application: “The number of incidents involving irresponsible owners with uncontrolled dogs attacking other innocent dogs in public parks and the wider environment has escalated in recent years resulting in deaths and serious injuries and associated significant distress to the dogs and their owners.

“This is a serious concern for many dog owners who love their pets and treat them like members of the family.

“Therefore, having a safe and secure exercise facility to use will provide the necessary comfort and peace of mind.”

Customers who book a 45-minute slot to use the field would be supplied with a security pin code to use the facility.

A small parking area for four cars will be built next to the field for customers to use.

Biodegradable bags for picking up dog waste would be provided to customers and a waste management plan has been created to deal with any mess not picked up by owners.

The field will operate seven days a week but only during daylight hours as there are no proposals to install any lighting on the site.

Proposed hours of use would be 6.30am until 7.30pm during the spring and summer periods approximately 7.30am to 4.30pm during autumn and winter.

New and replacement fencing will secure the perimeter of the site, having a height of approximately 1.5m and consisting of timber posts and wire mesh fencing.

And in a decision notice giving approval, Tameside Council officers state: “Given that the overall appearance of the application site is to remain as existing, involving the change of use of the site from a pasture field to a dog walking field, and operated strictly on appointment only basis, the proposed development is considered to have a neutral impact on the essential character and appearance of the listed building and not thought to detract from its setting.

“The proposal is acceptable in relation to visual and residential amenity. It would also not result in harm to highway safety.”