Call for traffic lights at busy Grasscroft junction following latest incident

THE latest incident close to a busy Saddleworth junction has led to fierce debate among locals.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of a collision in Grasscroft after a vehicle hit a wall containing a gas pipe on Oldham Road, close to the Farrars Arms pub.

There has been much talk between residents in recent weeks regarding the safety of the road at its junction with Mossley Road following several incidents with some even calling for traffic lights to be placed there.

One said: “It’s much worse since it was altered. It’s obviously a candidate for a set of lights or a realignment of the roads to be a mini roundabout.

“I approach this junction every day and, after 50+ years of driving and a record of not having caused any accidents, I’ve had two near incidents. I don’t like to rely on wing mirrors alone.

“At the acute angle that the road that is on the right my mirrors doesn’t see bikes. I’ve nearly wiped out two in the last year. Bad design!”

Another added: “Should put traffic lights there instead of at the Royal George where they’re not needed.”

But not everybody agrees with the need for further traffic calming measures with one saying: “It’s not a bad junction if you have even half a brain cell…. it’s people not paying attention and just bad driving.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said:

“Just before 6pm on Wednesday, June 7, we were called to attend the scene of an incident on Oldham Road, Grasscroft, involving a vehicle that had gone into the side of a commercial property and collided with an external gas pipe.

“Two fire engines from Oldham and Chadderton fire stations were quickly at the scene. Firefighters made the vehicle and surrounding area safe before handing over to colleagues from Cadent and Greater Manchester Police.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

