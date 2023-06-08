Denshaw farm to host charity music event

A DENSHAW farm is opening its doors to host a charity evening.

Rocking in the Lamb Shed promises to be a fun filled evening of lively music, fantastic entertainment and mouthwatering beef baps – all for a great cause.

The event aims to raise funds for The Farming Community Network, a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting farmers and families within the farming community.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 10. The event starts at 7pm.

To grab your tickets before they sell out, visit the Eventbrite page at the following link: Eventbrite – Rocking in the Lamb Shed.

