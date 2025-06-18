Call out for crew and skippers for Little Blue Boat in Uppermill

ENTHUSIASTIC volunteers who want to crew or become skippers on a canal boat can jump into action in Uppermill.

Huddersfield Canal Society is holding an experience day when people can try their hand at steering the Little Blue Boat and find out more about getting involved.

They said: “We are desperately in need of more volunteers to run the boat at weekends. Also, we would love to run the boats through the school holidays for the children both in Uppermill and Marsden.

“So we have decided to have a day where people can just turn up and have a go, then hopefully join our society/boat crew.

“We are a friendly bunch with a love of boats, canals, fresh air and meeting the lovely people of Uppermill and Marsden. Volunteering can be as much or as little as people want to do.”

The volunteer experience day will be held on Friday, June 20 from 11am to 4pm. The boat will be moored up at the back of Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill.

Anybody who is interested can just turn up or put their name down to volunteer by emailing boating@huddersfieldcanal.org.uk