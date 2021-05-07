Camera Club keeps on clicking despite Covid

COVID-19 has not stopped the cameras of keen photographers clicking across the borough as they have adapted to carrying on during the pandemic.

Oldham Camera Club’s meetings have been conducted throughout lockdown on Zoom on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm to keep members in touch and active.

The club caters for all who are interested in photography, with members from all backgrounds and abilities with whom you can learn, improve and share your hobby. They always welcome new members who want to be part of their friendly club.

Membership fees have been reduced by half for the first six months of 2021 to reflect the impact and restrictions of Covid. The fees are now £10 a quarter.

But despite limitations, the club has kept alive a varied syllabus including competitions with local camera clubs, Photographer of the Year, quarterly events and lectures on topical subjects both for improvement and education.

Recently, they held a competition with South Manchester Camera Club on Zoom, with each club submitting 15 images digitally to be judged by respected photographer Rob Hockney.

He was very complimentary about the overall standard of photographs and his marks reflected that, with no image receiving a mark lower than 15 out of 20.

Twelve images were retained for a more detailed look; Oldham Camera Club had seven images held and South Manchester five.

Two images were awarded 18 points, nine images marked with 19 points and one winner gaining the maximum 20.

Alan Andrew had a fantastic night with the winning image ‘Waiting for trouble’. He also scored 19 with ‘Geisha Girl’ and ‘George And The Dragon’.

Other 19 pointers were ‘Benjamin’ by Steve Riley and ‘Praying Mantis’ by Phil Livesey.

Images which received 18 points were posted by Steven Birds and another one from Alan Andrew.

There was a tense finale between two images. If South Manchester were awarded the 20 points, they would win by two points. If Oldham Camera Club won the 20 points, it would be a draw.

They were very happy to gain the draw, securing 260 points each. A return match is planned for later in the year.

• Find out more about Oldham Camera Club on their website oldhamcameraclub.org.uk or email contact@oldhamcameraclub.org.uk

