Village Voice: “Residents’ wishes ignored”

“We have to admit that we’ve never looked closely at the breakdown of the Council Tax.

“There is so much going on now in Saddleworth which is to the detriment of our lovely villages: for example, the new senior school being built in Diggle: the development of 20 detached houses being constructed off Shaw Hall Bank Road in Greenfield which itself already frequently resembles a car park.

“These are just two examples which residents fought but lost.

“So, having received the new Council Tax figures for 2021/2022, we were dismayed/horrified to realise that of the total annual bill of £2,055.70 for our D band property, a massive £1,538.97 is allocated to Oldham Council, with a miserly £23.51 being allocated to Saddleworth Parish Council.

“No wonder OMBC can afford to spend £68million on revamping the Spindles Shopping centre while Saddleworth residents’ wishes for a desperately needed new health centre fall by the wayside.”

Disgruntled local resident

