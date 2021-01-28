Campaigners in ‘positive discussions’ to save Chew Valley green belt from development

CAMPAIGNERS fighting to save local green belt from development say they are in ‘positive discussions’ with Oldham Council over alternative plans.

The Chew Valley Green Belt Action (CVGBA) was formed last year as a cross-community, non-party political group in response to the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework (GMSF).

After much controversy and Stockport Council’s withdrawal in December, the masterplan for boosting jobs and house building is to be replaced later this year.

It is understood the future viability of GMSF won’t be discussed until after the local elections, scheduled for May 2021 but which could be delayed due to the pandemic.

The Government still requires every council to submit their proposals identifying sufficient land for future housing and employment – and CVGBA hopes their plan for the Greenfield site will be adopted by Oldham Council.

Dr Richard Knowles, who co-chair CVGBA with Dr Andrew Taylor, explained they met twice on Zoom in December with Oldham Council’s Emma Barton (Assistant Chief Executive) and Cllr Hannah Roberts and have another meeting in late January.

“We’re in positive discussions,” he added. “The plan was greeted with interest and a request for further detail.”

Initial plans in the GMSF for the ‘GMA15 Chew Brook Vale (Robert Fletchers)’ site included building 171 houses and 8,500 sqm of employment space on the site of the former paper mill and the surrounding area.

A ‘modest expansion’ of 10 to 15 holiday lodges would be focused around the mill pond, and a ‘boutique hotel’ could also be provided.

A new access point would be created off the A669/A635, including a new bridge. However, CVGBA’s alternative plan seeks to save the undeveloped green belt in the Chew Valley and rehabilitate the Fletcher’s Mill site, which has been derelict for 20 years.

Their proposal would provide the same number of houses to achieve the GMSF housing and other targets but focusing mainly on development of the derelict Fletchers Mill site.

The homes would be “in the style of a Pennine village. This would blend with the existing landscape unlike GMSF 2020’s suburban sprawl”, says CVGBA.

It would save nearly £6 million by removing GMSF’s “very expensive and unnecessary new roads”, with access to be only the existing Fletchers Mill drive with new bridge.

Their plans, which are supported conceptually by the mill owners, have been drawn up using extensive local knowledge and support from experts in hydrology, architecture, transport and highways.

CVGBA, however, is not one of around 50 across Greater Manchester, including Save Shaw Greenbelt, that have contributed to hiring a planning consultancy to oppose GMSF proposals.

Under the umbrella of Save Greater Manchester Greenbelt group, they have contributed around £300 each to hire The Leith Group to keep up the pressure on the controversial homes and jobs proposals.

“Unlike many other national consultancies, we’re happy to ruffle a few feathers,” said chief operations officer, Shan Dassanaike.

“This is a great opportunity to represent what is probably, collectively, one of the largest action groups in the UK.

“This is a fight for something we wholeheartedly believe in.”

• For more information about the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework, visit

www.greatermanchester-ca.gov.uk/gmsf2020

