Saddleworth Parish Council agrees 75 pence precept rise and confirms local authority support grant boost

A RISE of 75 pence has been approved by the Parish Council for Saddleworth householders’ extra contribution towards their annual Council Tax bill.

The new precept payment for 2021/2022 equates to around one and a half pence increase per week or just over one per cent.

This figure is based on Band D properties, with a slight increase or decrease in the final amount depending on the banding.

It was also confirmed for the first time since 2017/18, the Parish Council won’t receive a cut in its support grant paid annually by Oldham Council.

Councillors had feared the local authority would withhold £10,000 following reductions in previous years.

The precept rise will bridge the gap in funding partly caused by the inability to hire out Uppermill Civic Hall during the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Brian Lord, chair of the Finance Committee, told members hire costs would normally expect to raise about a third of the Parish Council’s income.

“At the same time all our standing costs – wages, insurance, council tax – remain much the same, leaving us with only about £35,000 to make any savings from,” he explained.

“The committee spent two lengthy meetings to try and save as much as possible without decimating the services we offer.

“But to do so in these unpredictable times you need a crystal ball. We can produce a balanced budget by adjusting the expected income of the Civic Hall but even this would not work without raising the precept by 75 pence.

“No one wants to eek extra burden on residents but we believe one-and-a-half pence a week will not break the bank.”

Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani said the average Parish Council precept increase across the UK last year was four per cent. However, Mossley Town Council recently agreed just 43 pence increase in their precept.

