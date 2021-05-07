Captain’s delight for Wilde and Norbury

ANDY Wilde and Peter Norbury claimed victory in the captain’s drive-in at Saddleworth to mark the start of the new season.

The pair scored an impressive 46 points, one ahead of runners-up Nathan Mills and Ashley Dearden.

In third spot with 44 points were the Orme brothers, Mark the lower handicapper taking the lead role with Martin using his extra shots effectively.

Losing out on a card play-off for third place were Lee Melia and Jonny Fancy.

The women’s drive-in, a four-ball Stableford, was won by Angela Gerrard and Fiona Hesten with 43 points.

They finished well clear of runners-up Denise Brown and Linda Kenworthy with 38.

A four-ball betterball Stableford the following day was won by Tony Isaacs and Gary Torr with 46 points,

In second spot was Tom Williams and Josh Peglar with 44 points while third were Neil Bamford and Dave Green, also with 44.

Winner of a singles Stableford was Glenn Wilkinson with 40 points from runner-up Kevin Rafferty (39) and third-placed Gary Hall (38).

