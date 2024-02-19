Car boot sale in Greenfield to support primary school

FOLK will be able to scour car boots full of bargains at a sale in Greenfield which will help raise funds for the local primary school.

It has been organised by the Parent, Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA) at Greenfield St Mary’s CE Primary School, which supports the school in a number of ways including with fundraising.

The car boot sale will be on Sunday, April 21, from 9am to 1pm at Greenfield St Mary’s on Chew Valley Road.

It’s £15 per car and anyone who wants to sell from their vehicle must pre-book by contacting Karen on 07495 352 433.

On the day, admission will be £1 for adults and free for children.

There will be a cafe run by the PTFA which will offer refreshments and snacks for sale.

