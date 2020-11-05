Car destroyed by stray firework at Saddleworth reservoir

A STRAY firework is believed to be the reason why a car was discovered gutted by flames at a Saddleworth reservoir.

The vehicle was found in a burnt out state at Brun Clough, on the A62 between Diggle and Marsden.

Now it has been confirmed that fire chiefs suspect the cause was a firework entering the car and triggering a blaze.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 8:35pm on Wednesday 4 November 2020 one fire engine from Oldham fire station attended a vehicle fire at Brun Clough Reservoir in Oldham. Crews found the car well alight when they arrived on scene and used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

“We believe the fire started due to a stray firework entering the car. One occupant of the car suffered a slight burn from the firework which firefighters treated with burn cool gel as a precaution. This incident goes to show the very serious consequences that misuse of fireworks can have.

“Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service’s advice is not to have fireworks and bonfires at home, but it you are going to celebrate at home, do so only with your own household and stay safe by following the Fireworks Code.”

