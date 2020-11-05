Changes to Remembrance plans as new national lockdown introduced

PEOPLE across Saddleworth and Oldham are being reminded they can watch a Remembrance Service online from the Parish Church from 10.50am on Sunday, November 8 as the borough pays its respects to those who lost their lives in war.

However, due to new national restrictions, parts of the closed church service will no longer be live streamed as originally planned.

While there will be a live segment of the clergy for prayers, the service will instead feature a number of pre-recorded sequences, including the laying of wreaths at district memorials and an exhortation from the Mayor of Oldham.

There will also be a recording of the Last Post and Reveille from Oldham’s Music Centre and a reading of The Kohima Epitaph.

Residents can watch the service via the council’s website: www.oldham.gov.uk/RemembranceSunday

Short closed services were planned in Uppermill on Remembrance Sunday (November 8) and Armistice Day (November 11) as well as in Lees on Armistice Day by branches of the Royal British Legion but those will now not go ahead. There will be no service at Pots and Pans.

Leader of Oldham Council, Councillor Sean Fielding, said: “We are very sorry that national restrictions will now prevent us from holding our planned closed church service.

“However, although some parts of the service may not now be broadcast live, the new arrangements will hopefully ensure the broadcast is as meaningful and respectful as it would have been if we were able to be there in person.

“We would also like to remind everyone that they are invited to commemorate Remembrance this year from home; keeping everyone safe in these most challenging and difficult of times.

“We will be lighting the Civic Centre tower with poppies, as a visual reminder that the sacrifice of so many will never be forgotten.

“We know people will be disappointed by the changes to our Remembrance events this year, as am I. But we can still pay our respects together in spirit, if not in person.”

Oldham Council has been looking at various ways to honour this year’s annual occasion and the latest tribute comes in the form of Poppy road markings.

These poignant road works, designed by Highways contractor Kays Traffic Management free of charge, were laid on West Street in the town centre and are adjacent to Oldham’s Civic Centre which is displaying a week-long projection of poppies.

The design features the wording ‘Lest we forget’ underneath the poppy and will act as a small reminder for years to come of those who have died in conflicts around the globe.

Shaun Hargreaves, Commercial Director at KAYS, added: “We are delighted to be able to offer our support as a way of commemorating our war heroes.

“We hope the road poppies will provide a reminder that although we cannot stand together in remembrance in person this year, we will never forget the sacrifice made by the brave men and women for our freedom.

“We’re really proud to have found a way to commemorate Remembrance Sunday in a safe and special way and they are a sign that we have all come through challenging times before and will get through them again through hope and perseverance.”

People wishing to support the Royal British Legion, make a donation to the Poppy Appeal or download a poppy poster to display at home can visit the website – www.britishlegion.org.uk

For more information on this year’s Remembrance Service, please visit www.oldham.gov.uk/RemembranceSunday

