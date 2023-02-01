Cartoonist Tony celebrated in new exhibition

THE WORK of a cartoonist who is no stranger to Saddleworth is being celebrated in a major new exhibition.

Tony Husband is known as one of the country’s best and has entertained readers for years.

His work has appeared in national newspapers such as The Times, Daily Mail and Sunday Express as well as magazines ranging from Playboy to The Spectator.

But his contributions to Private Eye – he has been in every issue since 1985 – provide the title to 37-and-a-half years in Private Eye at Gallery Oldham.

Stephen Fry has said Tony is one of the greats and Griff Rhys Jones commented that he ‘is even funnier than me.’

And his recent work with the dementia community, including in Oldham, has touched a great many lives.

The exhibition brings together a selection of Tony’s most popular and favourite cartoons.

It also features a range of other work from his prolific output and many of the works on display are also available to purchase.

Councillor Elaine Taylor, deputy leader of Oldham Council and cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “Tony is one of the most famous cartoonists in England so it’s a real coup to have his work displayed in Gallery Oldham.

“He has a huge portfolio and I think it’s fair to say most people will have seen and be familiar with his work even if you didn’t know Tony had drawn it.

“But it’s not just his artwork that makes Tony so popular, his support and championing of the dementia community has helped raise awareness.

“Our Gallery Oldham exhibition contains some of his best-known cartoons so it’s well worth popping in and having a look.”

The exhibition launches with a special event on Saturday, February 4 from 1pm until 4pm, where visitors can meet Tony and see him in action.

He will also give a guided tour of his exhibition and to hear some tales from his career on Wednesday, February 22.

The exhibition runs until May 13.

