Carving out a Halloween treat for Manchester donkeys

Donkeys from The Donkey Sanctuary Manchester have been enjoying some fa-boo-lous seasonal treats this week.

The resident herd from the centre in Abbey Hey have been given some pumpkins to munch on, alongside some of their non-food based enrichment such as spice balls and herb troughs.

Equine assistant Steve Bool has even carved the animal welfare charity’s logo on the outside of one of the large orange squash, perfect in the days leading up to Halloween.

The Donkey Sanctuary Manchester remains temporarily closed to visitors and service users.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

