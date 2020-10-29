Uppermill eatery teams up with Mahdlo in campaign to end child food poverty

MUSE in Uppermill is showing its charitable side by making up and giving out free meals after linking up with Oldham’s Mahdlo.

Staff at the High Street bar and restaurant have been busy putting together bags of sandwiches, crisps and fruit, which will be distributed via the youth zone.

Every day this week between noon and 2pm, young people can call into the Egerton Street centre to pick one up.

And dozens are being dropped off at locations around the town – home deliveries can also be arranged.

Muse owner Rob Norbury has personally funded the 150 bags that will be given out over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, October 28 and 29.

And he was more than happy to join Mahdlo, saying: “We’ve done a few things with Mahdlo in the past and spoke with them, saying, ‘You guys know the people who need this the most. Can we help?’

“They’re giving way the best part of 300 a day, so we said, ‘Right, what can we do?’

“We were meant to do 100 but ended up doing 150. I get carried away!”

