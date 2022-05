NEW manager Kia Myers has been busy on community duties since taking over at Tesco Greenfield.

And thanks to the generosity of his customers, a total of £700 has been handed to two worthwhile groups from monies raised from the sale of second-hand books.

Kia presented a cheque for £200 to help two churches organise the village’s Whit Walks.

There was also a £500 awarded to Greenfield Whit Friday Band Contest organisers, collected on behalf of the group by local businessman, Frank Rothwell.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print