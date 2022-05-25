Saddleworth School achieves Bronze award for Active Travel

SADDLEWORTH School is celebrating after receiving the Bronze level Modeshift STARS award for their school travel plan following the move to their new site in Diggle.

The school worked closely with Oldham Council as the first school in the borough to achieve the award, and is now working towards Silver accreditation.

Initiatives ranged from promoting walking to school, car sharing, national clean air day, pupil cycle training, educational walking trips and a staff cycle scheme.

Modeshift STARS is the Centre of Excellence for the delivery of Effective Travel Plans in Education, Business and Community settings.

The STARS Education scheme recognises schools and other educational establishments that have shown excellence in supporting cycling, walking and other forms of sustainable and active travel.

Launched in 2008, the scheme is supported by the Department for Transport and has seen more than 1,400 schools in England achieve accreditation since its inception.

