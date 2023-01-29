Cash problems hit Saddleworth!

DISAPPEARING places where people in Saddleworth can withdraw cash are cause for concern for one local councillor.

The facility at what was the Natwest Bank on Uppermill’s high street has been taken away after the five-year commitment made after the branch closed lapsed.

One of the machines at Tesco in Greenfield has also gone and will not be replaced.

And Cllr Max Woodvine is becoming increasingly concerned that people have fewer places to withdraw cash when needed.

He is also worried it may force a cashless society on to the area.

He told Saddleworth Independent: “The removal from Uppermill is very worrying.

“Lots of people like having cash but there does seem to be a push by all to move to more card-based transactions.

“NatWest have removed their machine as they would have to start paying rent for it to be housed in their former building.

“Many businesses rely on cash, however, the cost of card payments are lower than in the past and card is a legal tender so should be accepted.

“People should be able to access cash on a local level, though, especially in busy and popular areas such as Uppermill.

“I do not know what the way forward will be.”

Cash machines are available inside Uppermill’s Co-Op, while the store in Delph has one.

Post Offices in Delph, Uppermill, Greenfield, Dobcross and Diggle also conduct cash deposits and withdrawals.

But when they are closed, the number of places where money can be withdrawn is diminishing.

