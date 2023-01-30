Debbie Abrahams MP signs Holocaust Educational Trust Book of Commitment

TO MARK Holocaust Memorial Day Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, honouring those who were murdered, and paying tribute to the survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

Holocaust Memorial Day marks the anniversary of the liberation of the infamous Nazi concentration and death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, in 1945.

After signing the Book of Commitment, Ms Abrahams, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for us all, across Oldham and Saddleworth, to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

“Today, I pledge to remember the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust.

“On Holocaust Memorial Day we also remember and pay tribute to all of those persecuted by the Nazis, including Roma and Sinti people, disabled people, gay men, political opponents to the Nazis and others.

“We also remember all of those affected by genocide since, in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.”

Across the UK – and the world – people will come together to remember the horrors of the past.

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘Ordinary People’.

Karen Pollock CBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “On Holocaust Memorial Day we remember the 6 million men, women and children who were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators, simply for being Jewish, and we pay tribute to the incredible survivors, many of whom still share their testimony day in and day out to ensure that future generations never forget the horrors of the past.

“We also remember that antisemitism did not start or end with the Holocaust, we must all be vigilant, and speak out whenever it is found.”

