Cattle chaos on busy Saddleworth road

POLICE faced an udderly unexpected challenge when two cows escaped from their field onto a busy Saddleworth road.

The pair of cattle caused chaos along Ripponden Road on Monday, August 11.

They took full advantage of their brief freedom to terrorise motorists and munch on roadside vegetation.

Thanks to the quick thinking and help from members of the public, officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Saddleworth team managed to moo-ve one cow back into its enclosure fairly swiftly.

The second cow, however, proved to be a troublemaker – jokingly described by police as “the face of evil”.

The rebellious animal hoofed it down the road, with officers hot on its tail, and briefly fixated on a stationary car. After some high-steaks manoeuvring, the cow was finally returned to its grassy habitat, bringing the escapade to a close.

Police have thanked those who lent a hand in rounding up the runaway cows.