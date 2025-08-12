Police investigating woman’s death issue appeal to find cyclists

POLICE investigating an elderly woman’s death have issued images of two cyclists they would like to speak to.

The 70-year-old woman was found unconscious on Waggon Road – close to the Tameside/Oldham border in the Park Bridge area – at around 2.30pm on Sunday, August 10.

She was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) launched an appeal for information as they investigate how the woman came to be on the road.

Officers have now released photos of a man and a woman, who were riding along Waggon Road, Alt Hill Road and Mill Brow in the direction of Lees.

Anyone who recognises themselves or those pictured is asked to contact the SCIU by calling 0161 856 4741, quoting log 1858 of August 10, 2025.