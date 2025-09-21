Cavallo’s Castleshaw walk brings £800 boost for Mountain Rescue Team

A SCENIC stroll around Castleshaw saw walkers enjoy the countryside as well as raise £800 for Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team.

The group stepped on out the 2.5-mile sponsored walk, organised by Sue Toone of Cavallo Coffee Box, which also included a tour of the nearby Roman Fort.

The walkers fuelled up with coffee and croissants at Cavallo’s, on Millcroft Lane, before setting off, and returned to a lovely afternoon tea with prosecco.

Sue said: “I’m really pleased to announce we have a total from our second sponsored walk.

“It’s £770, and as I think there may possibly be another £20 to come, I’m going to round it up to £800.

“Well done to everyone who did the walk. Special mention to Rosie and Alan, who raised more than half of this between the two of them.

“We were very lucky that the rain held off and the weather was actually perfect for walking.

“Special thanks to The Friends of Castleshaw Roman Fort for letting us look round their dig and particularly Jayne Redhead for another interesting and informative talk.”

The funds will benefit Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team, who also cover Saddleworth’s moor.

Visit Cavallo Coffee Box on Millcroft Lane, serving hot and cold drinks plus sweet and savoury snacks. There is no parking or turning on Millcroft Lane, and drivers should use the public car park at Castleshaw Centre (OL3 5LZ), which is a five-minute walk away.

