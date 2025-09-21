Saddleworth estate agents to take on 180-mile challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

A TEAM of estate agents from Ryder & Dutton are set to lace up their trainers and hop on their bikes for an ambitious 180-mile fundraising challenge across Lancashire and Yorkshire to support Macmillan.

More than 140 staff from Ryder & Dutton and its parent company, Northern Estate Agencies Group (NEAG), which also owns Mortimers and Manning Stainton, will come together for their second Coffee Cup Relay.

Over the course of the week, the team will run, walk and cycle between each of the group’s 36 branches in Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Derbyshire and Yorkshire, aiming to raise thousands of pounds for the charity.

Taking place between 22 to 26 September, the relay will begin in Clitheroe on Monday, September 22 and arrive at Ryder & Dutton’s Uppermill branch on Tuesday 23.

Once they receive the baton, the Uppermill team will run 6 miles to the company’s Ashton branch, before other teams then make the route across Lancashire and into Yorkshire, where the relay will end in Leeds on Friday 26 September.

NEAG hopes to raise £10,000 for Macmillan, building on the success of its first Coffee Cup Relay in 2023 and providing vital funds for the cancer charity, which it has supported since 2012.

Stacey Rhodes, senior relationship fundraising manager at Macmillan, said: “We are delighted that NEAG are once again undertaking their challenging Coffee Cup Relay to raise vital funds for Macmillan.

“After the incredible success of the first event, we know the team will do us proud. If they hit their £10,000 target, it could fund our online community forum for 15 days, helping over 20,000 people affected by cancer to share experiences and find support.

“As well as raising money, the challenge will also highlight the vital services Macmillan provides every day. We’re hugely grateful and wish the team the very best of luck.”

Mark Manning, managing director of NEAG, added: “My own family has been personally affected by cancer, so I know how devastating it can be and how much difference Macmillan’s incredible support makes. Many of our colleagues have similar stories, which is why this challenge is so important to us. We’re ready to take on the miles to raise as much money as possible and make a real impact for such a worthy cause.”

Northern Estate Agencies Group has branches across Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and Derbyshire. Its first Coffee Cup Relay in 2023 was a huge success, raising thousands for Macmillan, and the team is determined to make this year’s challenge even bigger.

For further information on this year’s Coffee Cup Relay or to donate, please visit Coffee Cup Relay 2025 is fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support