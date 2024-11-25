Celebrate the season with Brighouse and Rastrick Band

WORLD FAMOUS Brighouse and Rastrick Band is bringing festive musical treats for all ages at ‘A Christmas Matinee for all the Family’ in Uppermill.

The event will take place at the Civic Hall, Lee Street, on Sunday, December 8 at 3pm.

The band, who were crowned Saddleworth Whit Friday March Contest Champions 2024, will perform music including Christmas favourites, led by musical director Ian D McElligott .

Tickets cost £13 for adults and £10 for children, available from Uppermill Post Office or online on EventBrite.

