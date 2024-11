GET in the festive spirit at a Christmas Market at Austerlands Cricket Club on Saturday, December 7.

The event runs from 11am to 4pm at the club on Thorpe Lane, with free entry.

There will be festive food, crafts, tombola, gifts and more, as well as Christmas carols with Stalybridge Old Band. The bar will be open.

There are a few stalls remaining so stall holders can call now to book – 07786 935295.

