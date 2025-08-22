Celebrations at Blue Coat as GCSE students achieve record-breaking results

THERE were jubilant scenes at Blue Coat School this morning as students, their families and staff gathered to mark an outstanding set of GCSE results.

A remarkable 35 per cent of all GCSE grades across every subject were awarded at the top 9–7 level, while just under 90 per cent of the cohort secured grades 9–4 in both English and maths. Impressively, 75 per cent of students achieved grades 9–5 in those core subjects.

Among the top performers were Pacco Takami and Millie Chandler, who each achieved an exceptional 10 grade 9s and one grade 8. Meanwhile, Roisin Barnes, Elliot Bennion and Ivy Nwaorgu also excelled, each collecting seven grade 9s and three grade 8s.

Millie said she was “so pleased and couldn’t have hoped for better,” adding:

“I can’t wait to start at The Blue Coat Sixth Form next year and couldn’t have asked for better help and support from all the staff at the school – thank you!”

Pacco echoed her sentiments, saying:

“I’m elated with my results and would like to thank all the staff at the school for their hard work and support. I’m really looking forward to starting next year at The Blue Coat Sixth Form.”

Headteacher Rob Higgins praised both the students and the school community, calling the results “record-breaking.” He said:

“We are absolutely delighted with the results achieved by our young people. Every year our students achieve incredible results, but the class of 2025 have surpassed all previous achievements. We are incredibly proud of every single one of them.

“It’s been a truly wonderful morning celebrating with students, their families and staff. I’d like to thank the families of all our students for the support and guidance they have provided, and all the staff for their tireless dedication, commitment and care.”

The majority of this year’s GCSE cohort are expected to remain at Blue Coat for sixth form, and Mr Higgins wished all students “the very best of luck and much happiness and success for the future.”