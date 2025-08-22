E-ACT Royton & Crompton Academy Recognises Year 11’s Hard Work and Determination

STUDENTS and staff at E-ACT Royton and Crompton are proud to be celebrating the efforts and achievements of this year’s GCSE students.

At E-ACT Royton & Crompton Academy, which is part of the E-ACT multi academy trust, there were smiles all round as students proudly collected their results and reflected on how far they have come. Just some of the successes being celebrated include:

Mahad Bhatti, who achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7. Mahad will be studying Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Italian at Oldham Sixth Form College.

Dominion Okafor, who achieved three grade 8s and two grade 7s. Dominion has gained a place at Oldham Sixth Form College, with future aspirations to study medicine at university.

Aleena Begum, who achieved grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry and Physics with a grade 8 in Maths and will be joining Oldham Sixth Form College to study accounting and finance.

Imogen Robson, who achieved grade 9s in English and Art, grade 8s in Photography and History and plans to pursue a career in art and design at the Manchester College.

Gemma Cottingham, Headteacher of E-ACT Royton & Crompton Academy, said:

“These results are the outcome of real dedication. At Royton & Crompton, we celebrate both achievement and effort — and today we applaud our students wholeheartedly. It’s been a joy to see the students celebrating the results of all their hard work. We wish them all the best for the future as they take their next steps.”

Tom Campbell, CEO of E-ACT multi academy trust, said:

“Congratulations to all students at E-ACT Royton & Crompton Academy. Whatever their next steps — whether it’s college, apprenticeships or training — these young people have shown the values and determination we’re proud to celebrate across E-ACT.

“Today is about more than just grades. It’s about the relationships, learning, and character built along the way. My thanks go to the staff, families and wider community who’ve supported our students and helped them reach this important milestone.”