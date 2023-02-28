Celebrations planned across the borough to mark the King’s Coronation

THERE will be bunting and street parties across Oldham as families and friends come together in May this year to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Plans are developed and actions in motion to ensure Oldhamers have a weekend of fun, with activities for all the family, including a town centre festival with a big screen to watch the Coronation live from London, and support for local community street parties across the borough.

The Coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May, followed by a live concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday 7 May – with acts still set to be announced. A Bank Holiday will then be held on Monday 8 May, when people will be encouraged to volunteer as part of the national “Big Help Out.”

Councillor Amanda Chadderton, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “The Coronation is set to be a fantastic weekend of celebration across the country – and here in Oldham we want to make sure our residents can come together to mark such a momentous and memorable occasion.

“That’s why we’re announcing a special festival in Oldham Town Centre on Saturday 6 May; where people will be able to watch the Coronation on a big screen, watch and listen to the live entertainment as a range of local performers have been invited to perform on a stage outside the Old Town Hall.

“During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, I was delighted to see the community spirit thriving in neighbourhoods across the borough, with people from all ages celebrating together. I hope that we can on another fantastic show for the Coronation.”

“Therefore, we will be helping people who want to hold street parties in their communities by making grants available to help with the cost of decorations and food, and proactively supporting road closures to provide safe streets for the parties to take place. More details on how to apply for a street party will be made available soon.

National guidance on organising a street party for the Coronation is available online here. Meanwhile, the Coronation Big Lunch website is also full of good ideas for making parties go with a swing – more information is online here.

Districts across Oldham will be dressed for the occasion, and local ward members and community groups who are keen to get involved with organising flags or bunting are encouraged to get in touch with their District teams, who will be co-ordinating celebration plans for their local areas.

A new Big Help Out website has also been launched and will soon include details of how people can get involved with the National Day of Volunteering on Monday 8 May.

More details of how people can apply for grants for street parties will be made available soon.

