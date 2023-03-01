Saddleworth motorists face weeks of temporary lights

PEOPLE travelling on one of Saddleworth’s busiest routes face the prospect of being held up at a set for four-way temporary traffic lights for up to five weeks.

The junction of Oldham Road and Platting Road at Lydgate, where Stockport Road also meets, has seen the installation, meaning a lengthy wait for anyone caught on a red light.

Work by United Utilities has caused frustration for many using the main road and local councillor Chris McManus has already requested the lights be removed twice.

Adding to the feeling is the news only a preliminary assessment of the site has so far been done.

And he believes the lights – and the delays they cause – are seeing larger vehicles seek alternative, less suitable, routes.

Cllr McManus said: “The lights are expected to be in place for up to five weeks.

“We have requested that the situation is monitored to see whether the option of removing the lights would be safe to do as larger vehicles seem to have been taking alternative routes.

“We have also requested that the traffic management company optimise the traffic flows appropriately as far as is possible at peak tidal flow times.

“We’ve asked the head of highways to have them removed, twice. Unfortunately that request has been declined both times.

“Therefore we have asked for the traffic to be monitored in this location with the hopes that they see that traffic lights are not needed as larger vehicles are using alternative routes.”

Cllr Luke Lancaster added: “We are hoping to engage further with Oldham Council’s highways department to avoid any unnecessary congestion – they are clearly causing great inconvenience.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

