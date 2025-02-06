Chaddy the Owl presents new football kit at Friezland Primary

A SPECIAL visitor made a trip to Friezland Primary School to present their new football kit and reward the pupil who came up with its eye-catching design.

The school’s Oldham Athletic partner Chaddy the Owl came to their assembly to present the new kit, which was made possible thanks to the generosity of Matthew Hayton, a director of Mossley Football Club.

The brightly coloured kit was designed by the school’s competition winner Alex, in Year 6, who received his own shirt from Chaddy the Owl.

Pupils will now proudly wear the kit when they represent the Church Road school in future matches and tournaments.

