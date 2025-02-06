Tuck in as Reach Out’s Coffee and Cake events return

ENJOY a chat and a brew as the Reach Out team hosts its first ‘Coffee and Cake Book and Puzzle Swap’ of the year.

The popular monthly events at Lido House in Grotton return after the Christmas break and all are welcome to come along on Tuesday, February 11 from 2pm-4pm.

There will be free entry and refreshments along with a warm welcome so enjoy the afternoon with friends old and new.

You can even pick up a book or puzzle at one of their stalls, and they will be joined by Let’s Piece it Together – Jigsaw Exchange for the event.

