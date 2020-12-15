Changes to bin collections over Christmas

THERE will be changes to Friday bin collections over the Christmas period.

As usual there will be no bin collections on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Instead bins due to be emptied on Friday, 25 December will be collected earlier – on Saturday, December 19 (except for food and garden containers).

Bins due for collection on Friday January 1 (including food and garden containers) will be collected a day later on Saturday, January 2.

Over the coming days we’ll be delivering leaflets to households in the areas affected and we’ll also be sending out reminders via our social media channels.

You can also check your collection calendar or use the online post code checker at www.oldham.gov.uk/waste

If your collection day doesn’t fall on any of the above dates then put your bins out as usual.

Councillor Barbara Brownridge, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Culture, said: “Due to the way Christmas falls the vast majority of residents won’t be affected by these changes.

“But if your bins are usually collected on a Friday please just take a minute to familiarise yourself with the arrangements.

“This year it’s been hard for all of us and our waste teams have worked in some very trying circumstances and in all weathers. This Christmas our staff get three full days off to enjoy with their families, like most people get to do at this time of year.”

After the festive period you can get rid of your Christmas tree in several ways.

You can put it in your green bin – just chop it into small pieces, remove the wooden block from the base of the tree as this is too big to be composted, and take off any lights and decorations.

Alternatively, take it to your local tip or to one of the following recycling ‘drop off’ points from December 29 until January 31:

Higher Memorial Park (car park), Joseph Street, Failsworth (open dawn until dusk)

Royton Park (car park) off Bleasdale Street, Royton. Anytime access

Werneth Park (car park) off Frederick Street, Werneth (open dawn until dusk)

Churchill Playing Fields (car park), Wellington Road, Greenfield. Anytime access.

All your Christmas cards, wrapping paper and cardboard packaging can be recycled using your blue bins or recycling bags.

If you have things that are too big to fit in your bin, you can:

Take them to Arkwright Street Waste and Recycling Centre, Oldham, OL9 9LZ – for free. Or to find your nearest tip, visit www.recycle4greatermanchester.com

Arrange for them to be collected by Bulky Bobs. To book a collection call us on 0161 770 6644.

