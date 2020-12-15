Plenty of Knotts in councillor’s eye-catching wood carvings!

A RUSSIAN equivalent of Father Christmas is one of a new array of figures created by an Austerlands woodcarver.

No sooner had Rob Knotts put the finishing touches to Father Frost – known also as Ded Moroz – then the first snow of winter fell on Saddleworth.

Rob, a Saddleworth Parish councillor and former chair, has also produced three shawl pins in the shape of Maple leaves and destined for family members in Canada.

Closer to home, his figures of an expectant Mary and Joseph will be shown to local children to teach them about the nativity.

“They are carved out of yew which is classified as a soft wood but try telling the wood carving knives that,” said Rob. “The complex grain blunts carving knives and chisels very quickly.

“Still the rich texture and colours in the wood make a great contribution to the finished product.” His leaves are made in maple, teak and yew.

Twelve months ago, Rob had hoped to run wood carving classes but Covid-19 put paid to those plans.

However, and subject to the end of the pandemic, he hopes to revive his idea of starting local workshops for up to eight people.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

